  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A woman who threw a Chihuahua to its death from the seventh floor of a San Francisco parking garage has been sentenced to three years in jail.

Wakeen “LaLa” Best was sentenced Thursday for animal cruelty, auto burglary and vandalism.

The San Francisco Chronicle says Best swore at the judge after he refused to let her serve time in a drug treatment facility.

Prosecutors say Best – who has a long criminal record – entered the Stockton-Sutter Street Garage in February, broke into a parked Mercedes and took a 4-year-old male Chihuahua named Dunky while the owner was at lunch.

Authorities say the dog barked at the intruder and she tossed it off the building.

Investigators identified Best as the suspect based on surveillance video.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s