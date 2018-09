YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – A teenager visiting Yosemite from Israel died after reportedly trying to take a selfie.

The Times of Israel reports say 18-year-old Tomer Frankfurter of Jerusalem was trying to take a photo at the edge of Nevada Falls before falling more than 800 feet to his death.

The teen’s mother told Israeli media he was on a two-month trip to the US prior to joining Israel’s army.

Frankfurther’s body will be brought back to Israel to be buried.