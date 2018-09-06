MANTECA (CBS13) — A local organization is making a big impact by putting together care packages for the troops.

The Charles Palmer Memorial Troop Support program is hosting a packaging and donation drive Friday. Volunteers at the event will fill boxes with everything from personal hygiene items to playing cards and socks.

For those interested in helping, the packing event kicks off 9 a.m. Friday at Joshua Cowell Elementary School in Manteca.

The program will continue to accept donations on the packing day.

Learn more about the program on their website and their Facebook page.