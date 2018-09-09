TOPSHOT - A burned out vehicle rests after the Delta Fire tore through a neighborhood in Lamoine, California in the Shasta Trinity National Forest on September 6, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

REDDING (CBS13) — As the Delta Fire continues to burn in Shasta and Trinity counties, Caltrans announced that Interstate 5 will remain closed unitl further notice.

I-5 will be closed between Redding and Mount Shasta, Caltrans said. The freeway has been closed since last Wednesday when the fire started north of Lakehead.

Earlier in the week, Caltrans said they were concerned about large trees destroyed in the fire that would fall onto to the freeway. The Delta Fire has now burned over 40,000 acres and is just 5 percent contained.

UDATE: Interstate 5 between Redding and Mt. Shasta remains CLOSED until further notice. Officials will continue to evaluate the situation and will open the roadway as soon as possible. — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) September 9, 2018

In a press release, Caltrans explained that each day the fire resurfaces along the interstate, it creates unsafe conditions for vehicular traffic. Their hard closures, northbound at Riverview Drive and southbound at Flume Creek Road, are upheld in the interest of public safety.

Soft closures are also in effect. According to Caltrans, these closures are needed to limit the number of citizens near areas under an advisory and/or mandatory evacuation, or in close proximity to the fire, two soft closures have been established which affect the communities of Lakehead and Dunsmuir.

The soft closures are northbound I-5 at Fawndale Road and southbound I-5 at Mott Road.

The agency said that local Sheriffs have jurisdiction over evacuated areas and will only let local residents with valid identification cards listing thier establishment through the soft closures.