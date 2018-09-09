EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A kite flew a bit too high in East Sacramento Sunday evening, causing concern for authorities in the air.

A sheriff’s chopper spotted the kite, which they said was flying around 800 feet in the air.

The chopper announced over the loudspeaker for the person flying the kite to bring it down.

A public information officer for Sacramento PD said the sheriff’s helicopter made announcements after seeing the kite at a high enough level that it could interfere with helicopter flight operations.

Federal Aviation rules say kites cannot be flown above five miles of an airport.