TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — The Tulloch Fire, which began Saturday afternoon off of Highway 108 and Tulloch Road, is now fully contained. It burned a total of 573 acres.

#TullochFire [final] off Hwy 108 and Tulloch Road, east of Oakdale (Tuolumne County) is now 100% contained at 573 acres. https://t.co/ktlpXiiq4n pic.twitter.com/cHERPWRV4E — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 10, 2018

The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. It burned through a rural area where there are not many residences, though some structures including barns were threatened by the blaze.

#TullochFire is 💯 percent contained at 573 acres. Firefighters will continue to patrol the fire to ensure there are no hotspots. Thank you to all our cooperators that helped stop this fire and keep the public safe. #CALFIREservingCA pic.twitter.com/2MwnLXxtxc — CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) September 10, 2018

By 7:30 p.m. Saturday, firefighters maintained the fire at 573 acres and achieved 73% containment.

No injuries were reported in the fire and no structures were burnt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.