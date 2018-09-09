Comments
TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — The Tulloch Fire, which began Saturday afternoon off of Highway 108 and Tulloch Road, is now fully contained. It burned a total of 573 acres.
The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. It burned through a rural area where there are not many residences, though some structures including barns were threatened by the blaze.
By 7:30 p.m. Saturday, firefighters maintained the fire at 573 acres and achieved 73% containment.
No injuries were reported in the fire and no structures were burnt.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.