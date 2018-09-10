RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – An Elk Grove man was arrested for allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen Honda Civic.

On Friday, a Rancho Cordova police officer identified the stolen Civic headed southbound on Sunrise Boulevard from Highway 50. They tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver continued westbound on Folsom Boulevard from Sunrise Boulevard, according to a statement from the Ranncho Cordova Police Department.

After a five-minute-long chase, during which the suspect is accused of almost hitting officers twice, the car stopped near a church on Coloma Road. The driver and a passenger got out of the car and ran away.

The passenger was found behind a nearby church, and the driver, 23-year-old Walter Swenson of Elk Grove, was also located and arrested.

Swenson was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on multiple charges.