OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – A teenage boy was hurt in an Olivehurst-area shooting that prompted a precautionary lockdown of schools nearby Wednesday morning.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said, around 8:30 a.m., schools in the area of Martel Drive went on precautionary lockdown due to a shooting investigation.

Deputies said the schools were only placed on lockdown due to the proximity of the investigation, not due to campuses being involved.

A single gunshot victim was found in the area. He has been identified as a teenage boy, but detectives have not said if he’s a student at any of the nearby schools.

School officials lifted the lockdowns later in the morning.

The boy has been taken to a hospital in Sacramento for treatment.