CERES (CBS13) — A Modesto man is behind bars after allegedly firing shots off an AR-15 pistol and being found with shell casings by his feet early Tuesday morning.

Police said they heard shots fired while patrolling the area of Hatch Road and Richland Ave, around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. As they began looking for the source of the shots in the area, police say they heard more shots and located a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed from eastbound Woodworth Avenue to southbound Richland Avenue.

The vehicle then ran a stop sign at Richland Avenue and Nadine Avenue, according to Ceres Police Officer Henson.

Henson then stopped the vehicle, which was occupied by three people.

Police said Officer Henson had the front passenger, 26-year-old Shawn Reid step out of the car. When Reid got out of the car, police said they saw several shell casings were on the passenger side floorboard. Police also found a short barrel AR-15 pistol with a large capacity magazine inside the vehicle.

According to officers, Reid told them he had been in a fight earlier in the night but denied any knowledge of the AR-15.

But police said evidence located on the firearm and in the vehicle lead them to believe that Reid had been in possession of and actively firing the weapon before he was pulled over.

Reid was booked for numerous weapons charges.