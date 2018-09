RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A man is dead after a shooting in Rancho Cordova.

The shooting happened in the area of Coloma Road and Vehicle Drive just past 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was targeted, but do not yet have a motive.

A dark-colored vehicle was seen leaving the scene.