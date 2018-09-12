  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Rio Linda

RIO LINDA (CBS13) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying four men they say zip-tied two women and five children before robbing their home.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Aug. 2 on 20th Street, off Elkhorn Boulevard.

Deputies say four male suspects forcibly entered the home by throwing rocks through a sliding glass door. Once inside, they tied up the women and children and robbed the home before running away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s