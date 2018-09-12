RIO LINDA (CBS13) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying four men they say zip-tied two women and five children before robbing their home.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Aug. 2 on 20th Street, off Elkhorn Boulevard.

Deputies say four male suspects forcibly entered the home by throwing rocks through a sliding glass door. Once inside, they tied up the women and children and robbed the home before running away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.