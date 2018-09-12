STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man was robbed after he cashed a check, Stockton Police said on Wednesday.

The man had cashed a check and went to a woman’s tent on South San Joaquin Street near Mormon Slough. When he arrived, two men struck him in the head with a golf club and took his property.

Two of the suspects are black males in their 20s. One is 5’4″ tall while the other is 5’9″ tall. The third is a black female in her 40s who is described as being short with a medium build wearing black shorts and a black shirt.