  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bears

ROSEAU, Minn. (AP) — Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to help free a black bear whose head was stuck in a milk can in northern Minnesota.

Conservation officer Eric Benjamin with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called Friday about a young male bear with its head stuck in an old 10-gallon (38-liter) milk can near Roseau.

The bear with its head stuck in a milk can. (Credit: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

The bear with its head stuck in a milk can. (Credit: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

Benjamin says rescuers tried cooking oil to free the bear, but that didn’t work, so they drilled three holes in the can so the panting bear could breathe.

After about two hours, Benjamin called the Roseau Fire Department, which used the Jaws of Life — normally used to extricate car accident victims — and a spreader to pry the can off.

Crews using the "Jaws of Life" to get the bear's head free. (Credit: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

Crews using the “Jaws of Life” to get the bear’s head free. (Credit: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

Benjamin says the freed animal, seemingly healthy, ran into the woods.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s