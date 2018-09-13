SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new Grocery Outlet opens on Thursday on Del Paso Boulevard in North Sacramento.

Eager shoppers were out early Thursday morning to welcome the new store.

“It’s just so exciting to me that they’re opening up something that’s much needed in this neighborhood,” said a shopper who got to the store 10 minutes after 7 a.m.

The line stretched out wrapped around the store prior to the ribbon cutting.

Grocery Outlet says they will be donating the amount customers save within the first hour of opening to the Roberts Family Development Center.

The first 200 shoppers will get certificates of varying amounts.