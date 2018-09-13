SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police at Sacramento State are asking for help in identifying two men who are suspected in a series of window smash thefts on campus.

The smash and grabs happened Wednesday at several locations across campus.

Sac State police say the men were seen in a white, late 90s to early 2000s Ford Ranger extra cab pickup truck. Of note, the truck had a distinctive push bumper, hood deflector, running boards on both sides and a white bed cover.

Surveillance cameras captured both suspects and the pickup.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Sac State police at (916) 278-6000.