Sac State, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police at Sacramento State are asking for help in identifying two men who are suspected in a series of window smash thefts on campus.

The smash and grabs happened Wednesday at several locations across campus.

Surveillance photos of the suspects and the truck they were seen in. (Credit: Sac State Police)

Sac State police say the men were seen in a white, late 90s to early 2000s Ford Ranger extra cab pickup truck. Of note, the truck had a distinctive push bumper, hood deflector, running boards on both sides and a white bed cover.

Surveillance cameras captured both suspects and the pickup.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Sac State police at (916) 278-6000.

