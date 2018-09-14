ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two of the three suspects involved in the Apple theft on Wednesday have been arraigned in court.

Police say they received a report of a theft at the Galleria Mall Wednesday afternoon. After the report of theft, a police officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle and pursued the suspects, Juwan Potter, Melvin Barlow, and Quincy Carter Jr. who were taken into custody.

Roseville investigators could be seen on Wednesday pulling Apple laptop computers from inside the suspects’ vehicle and bagging up evidence from the banged-up getaway car that plowed into a woman’s SUV.

Wednesday’s robbery targeted $15,000 in Apple Store merchandise. The same store was robbed of $5,000 of merchandise Monday, and $15,000 on Sunday.

Potter and Barlow appeared in court Friday, both were arraigned and both plead not guilty. It is unclear why the third suspect, Quincy Carter Jr., was not in court.

The suspects are due back in court on Sept. 18.

The Roseville Police Department said they are working directly with Apple to investigate and identify all of the suspects in this crime series, which they say started in August.