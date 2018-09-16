SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the damaging effects that Florence is bringing to the east coast, many are looking for ways to help the victims of the storm.
According to the Center for International Disaster Information, the best way to help people affected by disasters is to make a cash donation to reputable relief and charitable organizations on the ground.
The center says cash donations are best because they not require transportation costs, shipping delays, or customs fees. Additionally, monetary donations allow the organizations to get right to work instead of spending time sorting through donations.
RELATED: Fear Of Flooding Surges As Rivers Rise In North Carolina
As an added bonus, cash donations help stimulate the local economies as relief supplies are bought from markets close to the disaster site.
But before you donate, be sure to check that the organization you’re sending money to is reputable and not performing fraud. If you suspect that an organization or individual is engaging in fraud, report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud.
Here is a list of organizations involved in recovery efforts:
- The Diaper Bank of North Carolina, based in Durham, collects and distributes diapers, feminine hygiene products, and adult incontinence supplies. These supplies are often forgotten as residents evacuate but are crucial for providing basic hygiene care. =
Monetary donations can be made here or through their Amazon Wishlist. The organization also encourages donators to spread the word about the efforts through social media.
- Save the Children helps families and children by providing child-focused supplies to affected families. These supplies include cribsm wipes, toys and more, which are delivered to shelters.
Donations can be made here.
- Donations to the state of North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper announced the state was accepting donations. donations can be made by texting Florence to 20222 or filling out a web form here.
- The One SC Fund is collecting donations for South Carolina Residents. Donations can be made on their website or mailed to Central Carolina Community Foundation-One SC, 2711 Middleburg Drive, Suite 213, Columbia, SC 29204.
- The Red Cross has prepared to help all of the communities affected by the storm. The organization urges eligible donors to donate blood in unaffected places. Platelet and type O positive blood donations are critically needed right now. Those interested can visit their website to make an appointment.
For monetary donations, you can help by going to their website, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
- Amazon is also providing a way for customers to donate essentials to Feeding America and the Red Cross through Amazon Wish Lists.
Additionally, customers can donate through their echo by saying, “Alexa, make a donation to Hurricane Florence”