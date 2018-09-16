KINSTON, NC - SEPTEMBER 16: Old vehicles are surrounded by flood water from the Neuse River September 16, 2018 in Kinston, North Carolina. Fed by the storm surge and rainfall from Hurricane Florence, the Nuese is currently at flood stage in and around Kinston and is not expected to crest until later in the week. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the damaging effects that Florence is bringing to the east coast, many are looking for ways to help the victims of the storm.

According to the Center for International Disaster Information, the best way to help people affected by disasters is to make a cash donation to reputable relief and charitable organizations on the ground.

The center says cash donations are best because they not require transportation costs, shipping delays, or customs fees. Additionally, monetary donations allow the organizations to get right to work instead of spending time sorting through donations.

As an added bonus, cash donations help stimulate the local economies as relief supplies are bought from markets close to the disaster site.

But before you donate, be sure to check that the organization you’re sending money to is reputable and not performing fraud. If you suspect that an organization or individual is engaging in fraud, report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud.

Here is a list of organizations involved in recovery efforts: