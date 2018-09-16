TULARE COUNTY (CBS13) — A Central Californian police officer has been arrested for sexually assaulting two women while on duty, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriffs said that last week, on September 11, patrol officers were on duty when they came across a man and a woman in the Visalia area. The officers reportedly stopped to see if the man and woman were okay, and in conversation, the woman said she wanted to report a complaint against a Woodlake Police Officer who she said sexually assaulted her.

After the woman mentioned this complaint, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Persons Unit took over the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the investigation investigators discovered another victim who said she had also been sexually assaulted by the same police officer.

Police said the victims do not know each other.

Two days later, police said they arrested 26-year-old Oscar Robles, a police officer with the Woodlake Police Department.

The Sheriff’s office said Robles is now facing charges of penetration with a foreign object, false imprisonment, assault under the color of authority, and intimidation of a victim.

He is being held in the Kings County Jail “for his own protection,” the office said.