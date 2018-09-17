TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Sierra drivers are being asked to be patient as striping work begins on Interstate 80 this week.

The stretch of freeway from Truckee to Stateline is slated for the work.

The work, which includes removing and replacing the striping, begins Monday and is scheduled to run 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Thursday.

Caltrans says the striping work will prompt various lane closures on both sides of I-80.

The following areas are expected to be affected each day:

Monday: Closure of one lane at a time eastbound I-80 from Nev-80 postmile 22 to Stateline. Tuesday: Clousre of one lane at a time westbound from Stateline to approx. Nev-80 postmile 32. Wednesday: Closure of one lane at a time westbound from Nev-80 postmile 32 to about postmile 27. Thursday: Closure of one lane at a time westbound from Nev-80 postmile 27 to about postmile 22.

Caltrans notes lanes will remain closed for about 30 minutes after the work is done to allow the striping to cure.