RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Deputy Mark Stasyuk left a lasting impression in the community he served, especially at the local elementary school where he served as a school resource officer.

For the past few years, Stasyuk was the school resource officer at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Rancho Cordova.

Staff says his connection to the kids and the community was special.

“He was funny and kind and really compassionate,” said Principal Laura Butler.

His impressive work ethic and warm heart has left a lasting impression.

“He wasn’t always serious, he would joke around with the kids just had a connection with them,” said secretary Samantha Garcia. “They really like that here.”

He was known for reaching out to kids who needed a little extra attention and was also in the process of trying to bring a new program to the school.

“He didn’t have to do half the stuff he did. He was a really good guy,” Garcia said. “It was nice seeing him come and show up and ask if there was anything he could do.”

They tell us he always went above and beyond even when it was least expected.

“At the end of last year he brought me a gift card to thank me for allowing us to work with him for being so open to his support, I should’ve gotten him the gift card – that just sums up what kind of person he was,” Butler said.

Stasyuk was killed after gunfire erupted in a Rancho Cordova Pep Boys parking lot on Monday. The shooting also left another deputy injured.

A 38-year-old Rancho Cordova resident, Anton Lemon Moore, is suspected of killing Stasyuk. Moore, who was also shot during the gun battle, remains hospitalized.

Stasyuk served with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department for the past four and a half years. He was recently married and had just moved to a home in Fair Oaks.