MANTECA (CBS13) – A family from Manteca took their search for a kidney to the happiest place on earth.

The Ballou family made shirts for their recent trip to Disneyland to hopefully find their father, Larry, a kidney.

The shirt the Ballou family wore to Disneyland. (Credit: Lindsay Ballou)

They thought it was the best place to get the most eyeballs on their message – and it’s working.

The images have been shared multiple times on Facebook and Twitter and the family has received support from people all over the country. Many people say they have filled out the donor form.

The family is hopeful a match will be found. (Credit: Lindsay Ballou)

The family hasn’t gotten word back from the donor facility on a match just yet.

