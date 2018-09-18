MODESTO (CBS13) – A fire ripped through downtown Modesto last week destroying two businesses, and now law enforcement agencies from Merced to San Joaquin county are scrambling to get last minute uniforms in time for graduation ceremonies and academies after uniform orders were burned in the fire.

“The community has been amazing,” said Craig Stott.

Stott is the owner of Crescent Work and Outdoor. He walked through the rubble and debris Monday of what used to be his family treasure, a business he poured his heart and soul into for decades. Now he’s trying to make things right for those he served.

“Today alone we got close to 100 calls … Many of these people are graduating from academies in days, and their uniforms were in our hands,” says Stott.

Hundreds of uniforms were burned in the fire – uniforms that numerous agencies, from fire to law enforcement to the Department of Corrections, depend on.

Weber Point Uniforms in Stockton, a sister shop to Crescent, is stepping up.

“We’ve gotten a lot of phone calls with people freaking out,” said Nicole Williams with Weber Point.

Staff at this Stockton location are working tirelessly to help replace the lost orders.

“If we have the things here I’m fitting them right on the spot I have employees working her butts off trying to push things through as quickly as possible,” said Williams

“I was super, super panicked. I was worried for him,” said Lauren Foster, worried about her friend Sean’s uniform.

Sean Kessler was without his uniform just days before he starts his academy with the CA Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. But Weber point rushed his order.

“I’m relaxed, lot more relaxed cause now I have everything to start on Tuesday with,” said Kessler.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department also leaning on the Stockton store with a big order ahead of their academy.

“These academies are tough and these kids put a lot of heart into it so we want to make sure they have everything they need to do the best they can,” said Williams.

Crescent owners shared good news Monday. They have secured a new location for the business at McHenry. They hope to be operational at least partly by next week.