MODESTO (CBS13) — A man is dead after a fire at a duplex in Modesto.

Firefighters found the man dead inside a duplex on the 1600 block of Floyd Avenue.

#Modesto firefighters were called out to a duplex fire at 1600 Floyd Ave. When they arrived crews found one person dead inside. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) September 18, 2018

Modesto firefighters say they were called out to the scene at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

MFD was dispatched to a duplex fire at 1:59 pm on Floyd Ave. First arriving crews found fire on one side of the duplex and made entry to attack the fire. One victim was found and has been confirmed deceased. Fire investigators and @ModestoPolice are on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/niWli1sVTU — Modesto Fire (@ModestoFire) September 18, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation.