AUBURN (CBS13) – A North Auburn Safeway had to empty some of their bulk bins after health concerns over a homeless man handling the food.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Sept. 6, Eric Antonio Valdovinos was arrested on suspicion of loitering outside the Bell Road supermarket.

Deputies say people reported Valdovinos had gone into the store with no money and started touching and eating food from the bulk bins. Customers and store staff say he had “filthy hands” his handling of the food made them feel uncomfortable.

Valdovinos, a 38-year-old homeless man, was arrested by deputies.

Safeway employees dumped all the items touched by Valdovinos.