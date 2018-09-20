EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest information on a wildfire burning in El Dorado County on Thursday:

1:05 p.m.

Evacuations are in effect for a neighborhood near Highway 50 just east of Carson, due to a vegetation fire.

The fire – which is burning in the area of Meyers Road – has burned 2-3 acres, a Cal Fire official says.

Caltrans says east and westbound Highway 50 is closed in the Camino area due to the fire jumping the highway. Pony Express Trail is also closed in the area due to the fire, authorities say.

#TRAFFICALERT: Both EB/WB Highway 50 currently closed at 8 Mile Road in Camino area due to vegetation fire that has reportedly jumped the highway. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 20, 2018

Evacuations are in effect for 8 Mile Road in Camino, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says.

An evacuation center is being set up at the Diamond Springs Fire Hall, located at 3734 China Garden Road in Diamond Springs.

More information to come.