RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The Rancho Cordova Police Department is teaming up with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department to honor fallen deputy Mark Stasyuk.

The 27-year-old deputy was shot to death on Monday while responding to a call about a disturbance at a Pep Boys on Folsom Boulevard.

Two days after losing one of their own, law enforcement officials have come up with a way to help their citizens grieve: spool after spool of blue ribbon.

“To visually, in their front yard, show their support for our law enforcement who are out their patrolling and putting their lives on the line every single day,” said Maria Kniestedt, a spokeswoman for the city of Rancho Cordova.

A memorial popped up today on Folsom Boulevard Wednesday, where Stasyuk was shot Monday. His death has hit the community hard. Kniestedt told CBS13 the city has received several calls asking what they can do to show support.

“Our community is hurting,” Kniestedt said. “People kept asking us what more can we do.”

That’s when a local florist store called Roses and Bows stepped up at a neighborhood watch meeting this week.

“And the owner there said, ‘Tell people to come to my location and I will have bows for them and they can take them and decorate their front yards and show support,’” Kniestedt explained.

Starting Thursday morning, the blue ribbon will be available at 11 different locations in Rancho Cordova and Sacramento County. And all of it is free of charge.

RCPD, 2897 Kilgore Road, Rancho Cordova, Monday – Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM

Rancho Cordova City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova, Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Garfield Station, 5510 Garfield Avenue, Sacramento, Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Service Center, 5484 Dewey Drive Suite 235, Fair Oaks, Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Town and Country Service Center, 2805 Marconi Avenue #2, Sacramento, Wednesday and Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Rio Linda Service Center, 6730 Front Street, Rio Linda, Tuesday, 9 AM – 4 PM

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Central Division Service Center, 7000 65th Street, Sacramento, Monday – Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, James L. Noller Safety Center, 15160 Jackson Road, Rancho Murieta, Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM – 2 PM

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Wilton Service Center, 9800 Dillard Road, Wilton, Wednesday, 10 AM – 1 PM

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Walnut Grove Service Center, 14160 Grove Street, Walnut Grove, Tuesday from 11 AM – 5 PM and Thursday from 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Roses and Bows Florist, 11015 Olson Drive Suite 8, Rancho Cordova, Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM – 6 PM and Saturday from 9 AM – 3 PM

“The cards, the letters, the flowers, the food; everyone has just been coming forward and really showing our officers how much they care,” Kniestedt said.

Once you’ve tied your ribbon around your tree, the city is asking residents to take a photo and post it using the hashtag #HonorBlue4Mark.