  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fairfield, Sacramento Police Officer
(source: Fairfield Fire Department)

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Two on-duty police officers sustained moderate injuries in a four-vehicle accident on Highway 12 Thursday.

According to CHP Solano, the accident happened around 3 p.m. when an unmarked Sacramento police car rear-ended another unmarked police car causing a chain reaction.

fairfield fire hwy 12 ax 2 CHP: Two Sacramento Police Officers Injured In Multi Vehicle Accident

(source: Fairfield Fire)

In total, four vehicles were involved in the accident, including two civilian cars.

The two Sacramento police officers were transported to North Bay Medical with moderate injuries and are expected to live.

Solano CHP said the two civilians involved in the accident are okay.

Highway 12 was closed for a brief period of time but is now back open.

Police have not yet revealed the identities of the police officers involved in the accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s