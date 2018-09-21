SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man accused of terrorizing women in Northern California for nearly 30 years is now behind bars.

Roy Charles Waller, a 58-year-old living in Benicia, was arrested, authorities said in Friday’s press conference.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said the arrest was made after a DNA match. Much like the break in the Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist case from earlier this year, the link from Waller to the NorCal Rapist case was made through genetic genealogy.

Schubert later confirmed that the company they used for their genetic genealogy was GEDmatch, the same company that helped catch the suspected Golden State Killer.

“The answer has always been in the DNA,” Schubert said.

Detectives say the NorCal Rapist is linked to a series of sexual assaults between 1991 to 2006. The last known crime linked to the NorCal Rapist suspect is believed to have happened in Natomas in 2006.

“Today is the beginning of justice for the women living in North Natomas,” said Councilmember Angelique Ashby.

Waller was arrested as he showed up to work in Berkeley on Thursday, Hahn said. He had worked the same job at UC Berkeley for the past 25 years.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sketch, Surveillance Footage Of NorCal Rapist Suspect Released (Circa 2006)

UC Berkeley released a statement saying there is no indication any crimes happened within their campus community, but they’re still reviewing any open sexual assault cases. The school notes Waller has worked for their Environment, Health & Safety office since 1992 as a safety specialist.

Waller has been booked into Sacramento County jail and is facing three felony charges. He is being held without bail and his first scheduled court date is September 24.

Detectives are still looking in the possibility that more victims could be linked to the NorCal Rapist case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (916) 808-1SPD.