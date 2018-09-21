TURLOCK (CBS13) – A Turlock man was arrested after authorities say he intentionally hit a woman with his car in the parking lot of a Walmart on Wednesday.

The man says he ran over the victim because “God told him to.”

Authorities say the 54-year-old victim walked in the Turlock Walmart parking lot, the suspect – 41-year-old Jose Perez – accelerated toward her.

Perez fled the scene in his pickup truck; a bystander then called police and chased after the suspect. Shortly after that, Perez crashed into a canal off a dirt road.

He was then taken into custody.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery