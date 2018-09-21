SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We’re a month into high school football and teams are showing their true colors. It feels like yesterday we were talking about kick off, but the season is once again cruising by.

At this point in the year, teams should have a pretty good idea on how their squad should fair down the stretch, but a team who’s surprising the entire Sacramento Valley is Monterey Trail.

Monterey Trail 41, Paraclete 27 — CBS13 Game of the Week!

Monterey Trial hung on to their undefeated record tonight against Southern California school Paraclete. The Spirits were no cupcake team either, after winning their region last year.

In the first quarter, the Mustang’s defense read the Spirits well, taking the ball on the fourth. With plays like these, Monterey Trail will have to keep playing at this level if they want to make a real playoff push.

At the half, the Mustangs held off the Spirits at the half with a strong defense, only letting three points on the scoreboard for Paraclete.

Athlete of the Month nominee Zach Larrier did not disappoint either, dodging defenders and taking a 95-yard-run straight to the crib.

After a rough season last year with a 6-5 record, the Mustangs are now 5-0 after tonight and appear to be on track for many more W’s this season.

Ripon Christian 35, Denair 7

As both the Knights and the Coyotes stepped onto the field with undefeated records, they knew only one would come out with their record still intact.

The Coyotes ate up yards early on until the Knight’s Ian Vreiling came in swiping at the ball until it eventually came out. Vrieling recovered his own strip, and the Knights were in business.

Trying to capitalize on the turnover, Cade Alger swung the ball out to Michael Kamps. The captain made something out of nothing and got in for 6 points.

Denair got on the scoreboard in garbage time, with their only touchdown in the third quarter.

Ripon Christian controlled this game from whistle to whistle, taking it 35-7.

Hiram Johnson 34, Encina Prep 20

Encina continued their losing streak on the road as they fell to Hiram Johnson 28-20.

In the second quarter, Devon Pacheco brought it back from a yard out making it 12-6 for the Bulldogs.

Hiram was looking to answer and moved the ball right down the field and the misdirection fooled everyone at the goal line. Craig Watson on the keeper put the Warriors back in front.

In the ensuing drive, Abreheim Carter looked left and threw right to Floyd Kennedy who tight-roped the sideline and hauled it in. That play set up Carter to fake another play, roll left and get the ball in.

It was a tie ball game at the half.

Johnson finished things off in the second half, winning 34-20.

Oak Ridge 38, Rocklin 14

Oak Ridge was looking to bounce back from that loss to Folsom last week, and bounce they did.

In the first half, Matt Jenner was buying time, flushed the pocket and let one rip. Avant Jacobs answered that call, getting behind the defense to haul it in, bringing the Trojans up 21-0.

Rocklin tried to get the offense going with Cade Wyant hitting Jordan Anderson on the Slant route. Anderson had no problems getting the Thunder on the board, but Oak Ridge’s offense was clicking on all cylinders tonight.

In the end, the Trojans got another win, bringing their record to 4-1.

Jesuit 42, Franklin 7

Jesuit took the game in an early match against Franklin.

The Crusaders scored 35 unanswered points in the first half en route to their 42-7 win over Franklin.

Franklin did not respond until the fourth quarter with a lone touchdown, but that was not enough.

The Mauraders are redeeming themselves after an early loss to Folsom in week one, and are now 3-2 and undefeated for conference games.

