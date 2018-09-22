SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Local children with cancer and their families got a unique experience this past week, a rare behind-the-scenes look at Amazon.

The visit was both educational and fun, giving the kids a break from treatment to learn and play.

“They are at is 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. so to have one special day to break away from the treatment and hospital life… this has been so special to them,” said Jennifer Johnson from Sutter Medical Center.

Many of the children have missed being in the classroom while undergoing treatment, so this activity was helpful in a variety of ways.

Stuart Zurn is the Assistant General Manager at the Amazon Facility. He said the event, Camp Amazon, introduced the families to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) at Amazon and showed them how the company innovates.

“We gave them a tour of our site to show them the robots we have working at the facility,” Zurn said.

Once the families saw Amazon’s robots, they got to build their own and have a friendly race.

The company also donated $10,000 to Sutter Children’s Center.