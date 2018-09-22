SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones revealed new information Friday in the shooting death of deputy Mark Stasyuk.

“A good man with a calling to law-enforcement and he really took it upon himself to do all that he could,” Jones said.

Investigators say it happened fast. A shootout between an armed suspect that left one deputy dead and another wounded.

“This was a firefight and it was an extensive one,” said Sgt. Tony Turnbull,

Rancho Cordova homicide detective.

“Suspect immediately started firing and pointed at the clerk and shot him in the back,” Jones said.

Detectives revealed it started over a disturbance call and later found the suspect was threatening employees. When deputies arrived, the suspect pulled a gun, shooting an employee and Stasyuk multiple times, also shooting deputy Julie Robertson.

“You can tell by his actions, he was coming back, he was the aggressor. He was going to try and come back and kill her if not all the employees. There was nobody safe in that business,” Turnbull said.

After deputy Robertson was shot in the arm, she was able to call for help and reload.

“What she did that day was nothing less than heroic,” he said.

Backup officers eventually cornered the suspect in a nearby parking lot and exchanged gunfire before he was taken into custody.

Investigators say 38-year-old Anton Moore is no stranger to the law with several gun charges in Sacramento and Yolo counties and assault.

But the murder of deputy Stasyuk is the most horrific accusation of all, leaving an entire community grieving the loss.

“I don’t think it’s easy. Anytime you are suffering from trauma like this it takes time, it takes concentrated thought, to get over the trauma,” said Rancho Cordova City Councilman David Sander.

Directly impacting those who loved Stasyuk the most.

“His family and his wife is handling are as you would expect. There’s a process that everyone goes through, but deputy Robertson is doing well and I would expect to welcome her back to full duty shortly,” Jones said.

Stasyuk will be remembered for his bravery and honored as a hero.

“He was a good man with a good heart and certainly the pride of the Rancho Cordova Police Department as well as the department,” the sheriff added.

Deputy Stasyuk will be laid to rest next week.