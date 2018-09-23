Comments
(source: Caltrans District 3)
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A five-vehicle accident shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 99 Sunday evening.
According to South Sacramento CHP, the accident was reported at 5:55 p.m. just before Grant Line Road.
CHP said seven people were transported to area hospitals, six with minor to moderate injuries and one with major injuries.
All of the southbound lanes of Hwy 99 were closed as officials cleaned up from the accident. Traffic began flowing again around 8:30 p.m.