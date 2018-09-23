SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A five-vehicle accident shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 99 Sunday evening.

According to South Sacramento CHP, the accident was reported at 5:55 p.m. just before Grant Line Road.

CHP said seven people were transported to area hospitals, six with minor to moderate injuries and one with major injuries.

Update: SAC Hwy 99 SB @ JSO Grant Line Rd. Lanes blocked due to 3 vehicle crash. CHP is detouring traffic. No ETO. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 24, 2018

All of the southbound lanes of Hwy 99 were closed as officials cleaned up from the accident. Traffic began flowing again around 8:30 p.m.