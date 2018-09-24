ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A road rage incident in Elk Grove left a woman with a bullet in her neck and police are searching for the shooter.

The violent incident left a 42-year-old Stockton woman hospitalized with a bullet wound to her neck after she was shot on Interstate 5 near Laguna Boulevard.

The busy highway was a crime scene early on Monday morning after a passenger in a car was shot by a passenger in another car over what’s being called a fiery verbal altercation.

“This could be a homicide, just one inch or two to the left or right,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Young.

It comes a month after two men died on Interstate 5 in another road rage incident. The men got out of their cars and started fighting. One was beaten to death with a baseball bat, while the other was struck and killed by a driver as he walked back to his car.

The CHP says don’t engage with a road rage driver and instead give yourself a space cushion. If you feel threatened, make sure to call 911 and let them know what’s going on.