SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man convicted in a bizarre kidnapping that was once called a hoax will not be interviewing the woman he kidnapped in a rape trial.

A preliminary hearing for Matthew Muller was postponed after he requested counsel. He has been appointed a public defender.

RELATED: Matthew Muller Pleads Guilty To Denise Huskins Kidnapping That Cops Called A Hoax

A Solano County commissioner had granted Muller the right to act as his own attorney and he could cross-examine his victims, Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn.

The Solano County District Attorney previously charged Matthew Muller with six new counts connected to the kidnapping case, including kidnap for ransom, rape, and false imprisonment. Muller is already serving a 40-year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to a single count of kidnapping.

RELATED: Court Documents Reveal ‘Gone Girl’ Kidnapper Matthew Muller Is Now Married

If Muller is convicted on the new Solano County charges against him. he could be sentenced to life behind bars.

By acting as his own attorney, Muller would also be granted access to prosecutors’ evidence, including two videos he allegedly recorded showing Huskins’ rapes.

A preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday, but has been canceled.