MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Police are on the hunt for 6-year-old Jayce Cosso, who investigators ay was abducted by his father on Monday morning.

Investigators are searching for 41-year-old John Cosso, Jayce’s father, and a new person of interest. Renee Quijada.

“We just want him to come home,” said Jayce’s tearful mother Kimberly Valente. “He’s happy when he’s here. He’s bouncy, he’s lighthearted, he loves people and he loves his mommy.”

AMBER ALERT DESCRIPTION

Jayce Cosso was reported abducted on Monday morning.

NAME: Jayce Cosso

Jayce Cosso AGE: 6

6 WEIGHT: 35 pounds

35 pounds HEIGHT: 2’6″

2’6″ CLOTHES: Black Transformers T-shirt, faded green camouflage boxers.

THE SUSPECT

An Amber Alert was issued after John Cosso allegedly abducted Jayce Cosso

NAME: John Cosso

John Cosso AGE: 41

41 WEIGHT: 190 pounds

190 pounds HEIGHT: 5’11”

5’11” HAIR: Brown, shaved

Brown, shaved EYES: Hazel

Hazel MORE: Tattoos on his face. Last seen driving black 2012 Ford Fusion, California License Plate 8BDY654

THE PERSON OF INTEREST

Renee Quijada was identified as a person of interest on Monday night. Her role in the case is unknown.

NAME: Renee Quijada

Renee Quijada MORE: Age, role in abduction unknown.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, investigators say John Cosso arrived at Valente’s home on the 3700 block of Poinsettia Drive. He and a group of men forced their way inside. Valente took Jayce into the garage, got into her car and tried to drive away. But the men blocked her car in the driveway. A spokesperson for Modesto Police told CBS13 Cosso took the boy from his mother’s lap.

“Everybody who knows him knows he’s an angel,” Valente said. “He’s perfect. He’s sweet, he’s kind, he’s sensitive, he’s smart.”

And Jayce just celebrated his sixth birthday earlier this month.

The Amber Alert went out just after 5 p.m., when Modesto Police got information about Cosso’s car. They believe he’s driving a 2012 black Ford Fusion with a license plate number 8BDY654 but still aren’t sure where Cosso is headed.

Valente didn’t go into to detail, but indicated there’s a strained a history with Jayce’s father.

“Yeah, [the abduction] is not completely unexpected I guess,” she said.

Al Keeling has lived in this Northwest Modesto community for more than 30 years.

“Kids could run in the neighborhood like crazy,” he said. “It’s a good neighborhood.”

The news of Jayce’s abduction was a shock for everyone on his street.

“I can’t believe it,” he said. “Just unreal.”

Valente is staying hopeful and has a message for the public.

“To everyone who’s watching, that they’re very aware, that they look at cars, they look at people,” she said. “Just be vigilant.”

Jayce Cosso was last seen wearing a black transformer t-shirt and faded green camouflage shorts. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call Modesto Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch number at 209-552-2470 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.