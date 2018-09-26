ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Elk Grove leaders are warning drivers to expect delays as the city’s brand new Costco finally opens.

The store is on the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road.

Officials are expecting heavier than usual traffic the rest of the week for opening day events.

The public works department says it will monitor the traffic and adjust signal timing to reduce traffic congestion expected for opening day festivities this week.

A preview reception for the new store will be held Wednesday night.

Festivities will continue Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m. before the store opens at 8 a.m.