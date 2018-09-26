SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The brother of Stephon Clark met with Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Stevante Clark said he and the mayor spoke at city hall. Stevante says the mayor expressed interest in opening more community youth centers.

Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers in March after officers mistook the cell phone in his hand for a gun. The shooting prompted protests and national attention as part of the larger discussion over police brutality.

In the aftermath of Stephon’s shooting, Stevante disrupted a city council meeting and embarked on an emotional tirade inside the chambers in front of Mayor Steinberg.

Since the incident in city council chambers, Steinberg has pushed for mental health awareness in the city’s African American community.

The Sacramento Police Department has also issued a new foot pursuit policy in the wake of Stephon Clark’s shooting.

Stevante, after Tuesday’s meeting, says the two plan to meet again in two weeks.