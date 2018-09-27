WATCH LIVE:Senate hears testimony on assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The brand new Costco store in Elk Grove officially opened its doors Thursday morning.

Shoppers lined up early outside the store on the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road.

City officials have been warning drivers to get ready for a commuter crunch due to the new store.

Drivers are being asked to watch out for backups in the area, which was already a main traffic artery for Elk Grove before Costco’s opening.

The public works department says it will monitor the traffic and adjust signaling to reduce traffic congestion for opening day festivities this week.

