CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eric Reid is back in the NFL.

The Panthers have signed the free agent safety to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal were not announced Thursday.

Reid filed an official grievance letter with the NFL in October of 2017, alleging that team owners and the league colluded to prevent his employment due to his protest activities.

Reid, along with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, participated in protests during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games to highlight social awareness and racial injustice.

Panthers general manager Mary Hurney told The Associated Press it was a “football decision” that was approved by new owner David Tepper.

Reid is expected to start right away after the Panthers placed Da’Norris Searcy on injured reserve last week.

The Panthers have a bye this week.

