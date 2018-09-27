SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Jerry Brown vetoed a gun violence bill that would have expanded the list of people who could request that guns be taken away from a dangerous individual.

The bill, AB 2888, was originally proposed in response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The idea is to stop someone with a gun before they take a life and prevent another parent from losing a child.

In his veto message, Governor Brown wrote:

“This bill would authorize an employer, coworker, employee of a secondary or postsecondary school that the person has attended in the last six months, to file a petition for a gun violence restraining order against an individual. All of the persons named in this bill can seek a gun violence restraining order today under existing law by simply working through law enforcement or the immediate family of the concerning individual. I think law enforcement professionals and those closest to a family member are best situated to make these especially consequential decisions.”

Current law allows family members, roommates, and law enforcement to request a Gun Violence Restraining Order. If granted by the court, that person will have their guns temporarily taken away.

“These are for folks who are considered dangerous, may have mental health issues,” said the bill’s author, Assemblymember Phil Ting said (D-San Francisco). “Really should not be owning or possessing firearms.”

Ting’s bill would have expanded existing law to include school personnel, employers, and co-workers.

“We talk about all the time taking guns out of the hands of the wrong people,” said Assemblyman Ting. “That certain people shouldn’t have guns. This is exactly what that does.”

AB 2888 passed the Assembly May 21, 2018 and the Senate August 28, 2018.