STOCKTON (CBS13) – A driver has died after an early morning crash in Stockton near Woodbridge and Hildebrand roads on Thursday.

According to California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division, officers responded just after 2 a.m. to investigate a reported crash. At the scene, officers found that a car had crashed off the road and into a utility pole.

It appears the driver was heading east on Woodbridge Road when, for an unknown reason, they crossed into the westbound lane and went off the road.

The driver of the car died at the scene, officers say. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information relevant to the crash investigation is asked to contact CHP at (209) 943-8600.