SANTA ANA (AP) — A judge has ruled that the city of Huntington Beach can ignore a California law limiting local police collaboration with federal immigration enforcement agents.

The Orange County Register reports that Superior Court Judge James Crandall ruled Thursday that cities that create their own charters have a greater degree of autonomy.

Huntington Beach sued the state earlier this year claiming that its so-called sanctuary law interferes with the city’s authority to enforce local laws and regulations.

The state has argued that California’s constitution makes charter cities subject to the same state laws as other cities on matters of statewide concern.

The seaside city of 200,000 people is one of more than 100 charter cities in California.

