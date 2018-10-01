SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An equal pay bill covering women and minorities working in state agencies was vetoed by Governor Brown.

Assembly Bill 1916 would have required the state Department of Human Resources to evaluate all agencies and positions and generate a report every two years, starting December 13, 2019 until January 1, 2030.

Agencies found to have a discrepancy would have had to come up with a specific plan to recruit, attract, and retain both women and minorities into positions where they are underrepresented.

In the Governor’s veto message, he wrote: