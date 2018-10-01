  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The first day of October is also bringing the return of wet weather to Northern California.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of NorCal could see moderate precipitation from Monday through Thursday thanks to a low-pressure system about 400 miles off the coast.

Monday, rain accumulation is expected to be light. The best valley rain chances come on Tuesday.

However, forecasters say the heaviest precipitation will be in the Coastal Range.

It has been more than four months since the last significant rain in interior NorCal. The last time Sacramento recorded significant precipitation was .32 inches on May 25.

Isolated thunderstorms will also roll through the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will run about 5-15 degrees below normal through most of the week. A warming trend is expected come Friday and into the weekend.

