SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The first day of October is also bringing the return of wet weather to Northern California.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of NorCal could see moderate precipitation from Monday through Thursday thanks to a low-pressure system about 400 miles off the coast.

Latest radar shows light precipitation moving across the northern Sacramento Valley and surrounding terrain. Chance of showers will continue across the region through Thursday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/oYdr3T5BqE — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 1, 2018

Monday, rain accumulation is expected to be light. The best valley rain chances come on Tuesday.

However, forecasters say the heaviest precipitation will be in the Coastal Range.

It has been more than four months since the last significant rain in interior NorCal. The last time Sacramento recorded significant precipitation was .32 inches on May 25.

It has been over four months since we experienced widespread measurable rain across Interior Northern California. Do you remember the wide spread thunderstorms in May? #cawx #rain pic.twitter.com/qQ0RUSR6Db — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 30, 2018

Isolated thunderstorms will also roll through the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will run about 5-15 degrees below normal through most of the week. A warming trend is expected come Friday and into the weekend.