EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman accused of operating a daycare while under the influence has been found guilty of five counts of child endangerment.

A jury found Brigette Ursula McAdams, the former owner of Country Baby Daycare, guilty in less than an hour.

Investigators went to Country Baby Daycare after a mother who was picking up her child reported that McAdams appeared intoxicated.

Deputies found McAdams stumbling in the home and smelling of alcohol as she slurred her words telling investigators she was watching over seven children in the home. In fact, there were five children under the age of 3.

Deputies found knives, capped prescription bottles and open containers of alcohol where the children could reach it. A child tried to help themselves to a cup of vodka in front of investigators, but was stopped by investigators.

McAdams also failed a sobriety test.

Her sentencing is set for Oct. 12.