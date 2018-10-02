ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a man suspected of attacking and robbing a woman at an ATM in Roseville.

The incident happened back on Sept. 18. Roseville police say the woman was using an ATM along the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard when a man walked up and started demanding money from her.

When she refused, police say the suspect hit her in the face with a closed fist and forced her to withdraw some money.

The man then took off; the woman was able to give a rough description of him to officers.

A day later, officers out on patrol in the same area spotted a man who matched the suspect’s description. Officers stopped him and police say he offered a full confession to the crime.

The man has been identified as 34-year-old Brian G. Stanley. He was booked at Placer County Jail.