ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a man suspected of attacking and robbing a woman at an ATM in Roseville.
The incident happened back on Sept. 18. Roseville police say the woman was using an ATM along the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard when a man walked up and started demanding money from her.
When she refused, police say the suspect hit her in the face with a closed fist and forced her to withdraw some money.
The man then took off; the woman was able to give a rough description of him to officers.
A day later, officers out on patrol in the same area spotted a man who matched the suspect’s description. Officers stopped him and police say he offered a full confession to the crime.
The man has been identified as 34-year-old Brian G. Stanley. He was booked at Placer County Jail.