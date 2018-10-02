  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a man suspected of attacking and robbing a woman at an ATM in Roseville.

The incident happened back on Sept. 18. Roseville police say the woman was using an ATM along the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard when a man walked up and started demanding money from her.

roseville arrest Police: Man Confesses To Hitting, Robbing Woman At Roseville ATM

Brian G. Stanley’s booking photo. (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

When she refused, police say the suspect hit her in the face with a closed fist and forced her to withdraw some money.

The man then took off; the woman was able to give a rough description of him to officers.

A day later, officers out on patrol in the same area spotted a man who matched the suspect’s description. Officers stopped him and police say he offered a full confession to the crime.

The man has been identified as 34-year-old Brian G. Stanley. He was booked at Placer County Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s