SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Groups at Sacramento City College are protesting after a student found racist graffiti in a campus bathroom.

The graffiti, which was discovered inside a men’s restroom stall recently, featured racial slurs, death threats and swastikas.

#Sac city college students protesting racial slurs, death threats, swastikas-found inside a bathroom stall. Students say it’s more than graffiti. They want to know why it took the school a few days to issue a statement. pic.twitter.com/VPhDDJNYZl — Lemor Abrams (@LemorAbrams) October 2, 2018

City College president Michael Gutierrez issued a statement on Tuesday morning saying he was deeply troubled by the graffiti and that school officials are treating the incident with “the highest level of importance.” Gutierrez noted that the graffiti has been removed.

“We will pursue the strongest possible action against the perpetrators,” Gutierrez wrote.

President & Vice President of #Sac city college caught in middle of student protest. pic.twitter.com/i6E9Tmwpiu — Lemor Abrams (@LemorAbrams) October 2, 2018

Late Tuesday morning, demonstrators filled the hall of the building where the graffiti was found. Students said they want to know why it took the school a few days to issue a statement.

Sacramento City College’s president admitted that the school didn’t respond appropriately or quick enough. He said the issue won’t be solved today, but the conversations begin now.

The demonstration was organized by the school’s Black Student Union.