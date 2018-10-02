MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS Local) – A pizza delivery driver in Wisconsin is being credited with helping free a woman who was kidnapped last week and held at a home against her will.

The Sheboygan Press reports that the driver alerted authorities Thursday after delivering a pizza to a couple in a Sheboyan County home and seeing a woman, with a black eye, mouth the words “help me” and “call the police.”

That’s just what the driver, who was not identified in the report, did.

When officers arrived at the eastern Wisconsin home, the man who paid for the pizza, 55-year-old Dean Hoffman, let them in. He was arrested soon after.

Authorities say Hoffman entered the woman’s home earlier in the day, hit her, tied her up with a power cord and tried to persuade her to get back into a relationship with him, the newspaper reports.

Hoffman could face several charges in connection with the incident, including kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, and strangulation and suffocation.