TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Drivers on westbound interstate 80 can expect a slowdown after two semis collided on the wet road.

The collision happened around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday just east of Floriston at Cisco Grove.

⚠️ A solo big rig collision occurred eastbound I-80 at Cisco Grove. One lane closed. Please watch for first responders and drive carefully.⚠️ — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) October 3, 2018

CHP said traffic is getting around in the shoulder but delays continued as crews worked to clear the trucks away.

CHP also warned that drivers take extra precautions on the road with the wet weather.